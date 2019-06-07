Harrison, Pasin Win Men’s Association Tournaments This Week

ROCK SPRINGS — The Men’s Senior Golf Association has announced the top winners of the weekly association tournament held Thursday June 6.

Greg Harrison placed first in the low gross category while second place went to Mel Lovato. The first place low net winner was Tony Pasin, while Doug Ransom placed second.

The Association invites Seniors (over 50), regardless of ability to join by registering at the White Mountain Golf Course Pro Shop on Thursday mornings between 8:00-8:45 a.m. Tee times will start at 9:00 a.m.

