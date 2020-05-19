Harry Carr (April 15, 1953 – May 16, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS — Harry Carr, 67, of Rock Springs, passed away on Saturday, May, 16, 2020 at Sage View Care Center following a lengthy illness. He was a long-time resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Columbus, Montana.

Harry was born on April 15, 1953 in Columbus, Montana, the son of Lloyd Carr and Selma Larsen Carr.

He was employed at Pacific Corporation for over thirty years as an operator and retired in 2012.

Harry was endlessly fascinated by this world. He loved his music, traveling, and all forms of exploration.

Survivors include one brother, Tommy Carr of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two sisters, Penny Carr of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Debbie Carlson and husband Jyme of Benson, Arizona; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Dick Carr and one nephew Aaron Carr.

The family of Harry Carr respectfully requests that people pay good deeds forward.

Cremation will take place and there will be no services at his request.

