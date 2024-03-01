Harry Holler (February 6, 1941-February 28, 2024)

Harry Holler, 83, passed away peacefully at his home in Rock Springs, on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

He was born on February 6, 1941 in Peoria, IL, the son of Everett and Mary Alice Harmon.

Harry was the beloved brother to George Holler, William Harmon, Christine Johnson and Charlene Farr.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He lived in Green River for over 40 years and he loved his community. He enjoyed working with the city council and local governments to try to improve the town he loved so much.

Harry was a U.S. Army veteran and took great pride in his service to his country. He spent a lot of his time working with local and federal offices in order to take care of active-duty military men and women, as well as our military veterans. Harry organized care packages, homecomings, and local awards.

He was a kind man with a great heart who devoted himself to making sure those around him were taken care of in many ways.

Harry enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and making people laugh. He was incredibly funny and was the first to share a kind word or a great joke.

He is survived by his daughters Ashley Beveridge, Aubry Leveck, Maryann Govty, and Stephanie Boggs; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife Betty Holler, son Michael Holler, and parents.

Harry was loved by all who were lucky enough to know him. We will miss him more than words can express.

Following cremation, private family services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.