Harry James Horn (February 21, 1945-June 8, 2024)

Harry James Horn, 79, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs. He was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer on May 25, 2024.

He was born February 21, 1945, in Rock Springs, the son of Thomas Horn Jr. and Jean Hamilton Horn.

Harry attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1964 graduate of Rock Springs High School. He attended Casper College.

He married Marilyn Kovach August 21, 1965, in Rock Springs at the First Baptist Church. Of this union they had two children, Todd and Kimberly Horn.

Harry worked for Okano’s Green House during high school; then onto Boyce Distribution delivering potato chips, supplies to bars, restaurants, and stores in Rock Springs, beginning his knowledge of Rock Springs businesses. Later Harry worked for Broadway Chevron and continued on to work for Woodward Construction in the shop. He then started to work for his father at State Farm Insurance. He became the owner-operator for Horn Insurance. Following his retirement he started Harry Horn Promotional Products.

He had a wealth of information of Sweetwater County. He could tell you where any of the original businesses were and who owned and worked there. Harry could also tell you where the ranches were and how to get there. Harry was very dedicated to community service and serving on numerous boards and committees in Sweetwater County. To name a few of them, Church League Basketball for the First Baptist Church; Jaycees; Sweetwater County Search and Rescue; Rock Springs Planning and Zoning; Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Board while building the golf course and ball fields; Wyoming Association of Municipalities; chairman of the Rock Springs Fire Commission; Sweetwater County Recreation Board; Rock Springs City Council; Sweetwater Trap Club; Bureau of Land Management Advisory Board; Wyoming Transportation Board; White Mountain Water and Sewer Board; and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board.

His interests included hunting, fishing, trap shooting, stock car racing, the Wyoming Cowboys, Denver Broncos, and the Buffalo Bills. He was an avid elk and antelope hunter and also enjoyed hunting geese. Fishing at Soda Lake during the May 10 opening was like a national holiday to his family. He loved metal and wood working, tending to his house and yard. He was always working on something. Above all, his favorite pass time was spending time with family. If he wasn’t studying the history of Sweetwater County, he was in his garages working on a project. He was always willing to lend and hand to anyone who asked and could always make a joke of anything.

Survivors include his wife Marilyn Horn of Rock Springs; one son, Todd Horn and wife Toni of Rock Springs; one daughter, Kimberly Horn of Gillette; two grandchildren, Brittany Seymour of Gillette and Samantha Seymour and companion Traison Dunlap of Reliance; one great-grandson, Nixon Latta of Gillette; all of his coffee buddies and his furry buddy Scooter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Jean Horn; one brother, Arnold Horn and wife Mary Beth; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Bernice Kovach.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Harry’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 310 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2024, at Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk Street, Rock Springs.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.