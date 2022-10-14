Harry Scott Pierce (June 10, 1969 – October 11, 2022)

Harry Scott Pierce, 53, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 in Wamsutter, WY.

He was born on June 10, 1969 in Rawlins, WY, the son of Jerry Ray Pierce and Maude Arlayne McGuire.

Scott was 1988 graduate of the Rawlins High School.

He married D’Ona Hardy on June 21, 1990 in Rawlins, WY.

Scott worked as a truck driver for Prairie Field Services.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and most of all, being with his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife D’Ona Pierce of Wamsutter, WY; sons Wes R. Pierce and significant other Sami of Wamsutter, WY, Zane R. Pierce of Gillette, WY; daughters Marie Brehmer and significant other Joe of Sheridan, WY, Jolene Pierce and significant other Kyle of Sheridan, WY, Ashley Purdie and husband Christopher of Rigby, ID; sisters Kristi Gross and significant other Todd of Elko, NV, Karri Pippin and husband Robbie of Cheyenne, WY, Marianne Jones of Rawlins, WY; grandchildren Boe, Kinsey, Krystel, Violet, Brylie, Cole, Brynlee, Haven, Neveah, Aurora, Damien, CJ, Gregory, Joseph, Kyle, and baby Keith due in January; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father Jerry Pierce, mother Peggy Pierce, step-mom Joyce Pierce, and brother Donnie Helkin, Terry Pierce, and Mike Johnson.

Cremation has taken place, and private family services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.