Hartford Named Downtown Volunteer of the Month for December

Nicole Hartford, photographed here with her family, is the December Volunteer of the Month for the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency. Courtesy photo.

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) named Nicole Hartford as December’s Volunteer of the Month. As chairwoman of the Christmas in the Park committee, Nicole has played a pivotal role in bringing this festive event to life. From securing funding and installing decorations to developing creative ideas, her dedication and contributions have been truly invaluable.

Nicole was born and raised in Rock Springs, returning after graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2011. She currently teaches English composition and is the peer tutor and testing specialist at Western Wyoming Community College, where her favorite thing is watching students grow not only in their writing, but as human beings.

Nicole married her best friend, Patrick, in 2012 and they have two children. She enjoys listening to their daughter sing and play the piano, and watching their son play baseball and football. She also loves to curl up on the couch with a book and her two dogs.

Nicole has a soft spot for Rock Springs, but particularly for downtown.

“I spent my childhood here. I met my husband here. This place is special. We always knew it was a great place to raise a family, and the plan was always to come home after college. I have loved seeing our downtown area grow and become beautiful again. We have such a wonderful community here and when I heard about Christmas in the Park, I knew I had to get involved. It combines two of my favorite things – Christmas and this community,” she said. “I love watching everyone walk the park with their families, holding cups of hot cocoas, and I can’t wait to see what we can do to make this event even bigger next year.”