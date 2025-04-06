Harvey “Dean” Struebing Jr (April 16th, 1969 – February 8, 2025)

Harvey “Dean” Struebing Jr., 55, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family Saturday, February 8, 2025. He was a three-year resident of Little America, Wyoming and former resident of Cheyenne, Wyoming. He fought a brave and courageous battle with cancer for the last two years.

He was born on April 16th, 1969, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska; the son of Harvey Dean Struebing and Joyce Hoppes.

Dean spent his formative years in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where he attended local schools and graduated from East High School in 1987. He pursued his passion for mechanics by earning an Associate of Arts Degree in Auto Mechanics from the Phoenix Institute of Technology. His love for culinary arts led him to San Francisco, California, where he graduated from Le Cordon Bleu Cooking School.

For 15 years, Dean was a dedicated employee of Little America, where he made many friends and memories. He served as the night manager for three years until health challenges necessitated his retirement. Despite his career being cut short, he left a lasting impact on both colleagues and patrons alike.

Dean’s interests extended beyond his professional life. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and weekends spent watching Professional Bull Riders. A fervent fan of the New England Patriots, He cherished every opportunity to share these passions with his family.

Survivors include his mother, Joyce Struebing of Cheyenne, Wyoming; one brother, Dave Struebing of Cheyenne, Wyoming; one sister, Deana Struebing of Cheyenne, Wyoming; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey Dean Struebing Sr., one brother, Dennis M. Struebing; paternal and maternal grandparents; several aunts and uncles.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Dean’s name to the Huntsman’s Cancer Foundation, located at 500 Huntsman Way, Salt Lake City, Utah 84108-1235, to honor Dean’s enduring spirit and commitment to helping others.

Cremation has taken place; graveside services and inurnment will be conduct at 1 p.m. Friday, April 11, 2025, in the Greenwood Cemetery in Sidney, Nebraska

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Dean’s family is grateful for the support, love, and remembrance from all who knew him. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.