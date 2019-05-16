Have a Safe & Sober Graduation Season

Make sure that the only thing flying high after graduation, is the graduation cap!
Graduation day is upon us!
From high school to college, all students are excited for the next chapter in their lives. Most students, whether high school or college graduates, are excited to celebrate their victory, and accomplishments with friends and family.
According to the 2018 Sweetwater County Prevention Needs Assessment (PNA), about 60% of 12th grade students admitted to drinking alcohol at least once in their lifetime.
From that same needs assessment, 35% of 12th grade students admitted to drinking alcohol within the past 30 days.
Underage drinking is ILLEGAL, and can cause serious harm to teens since the brain is still developing, not to mention the dangers of drinking and driving. According to the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police, in 2018 there were 30 underage DUI arrests in Sweetwater County.
Talk to your teens and graduates!
Play it safe and party right—alcohol free at graduation.
A well-deserved celebration SHOULD NOT end in tragedy.
