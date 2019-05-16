Have a Safe & Sober Graduation Season

Graduation day is upon us!

From high school to college, all students are excited for the next chapter in their lives. Most students, whether high school or college graduates, are excited to celebrate their victory, and accomplishments with friends and family.

According to the 2018 Sweetwater County Prevention Needs Assessment (PNA), about 60% of 12th grade students admitted to drinking alcohol at least once in their lifetime.

From that same needs assessment, 35% of 12th grade students admitted to drinking alcohol within the past 30 days.