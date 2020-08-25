Have You Checked Your Lottery Ticket?

If you haven’t checked your Cowboy Draw lottery ticket, you better because it could be worth $1,000.

Wyoming Lottery announced it has a huge group of people, including some in Rock Springs and Green River, who are $1,000 winners.

In a Facebook post, Wyoming Lottery stated, “If you bought a ticket in one of the following places, check your numbers because you may have a 1,000 reasons to smile: Cheyenne, Cody, Rawlins, Lander, Rock Springs, Green River, Casper, Mills, Gillette, Sheridan, Evanston, and Kemmerer!”

The jackpot is now over $1.3 million and on August 24 they had a lot of $1,000 winners.