Have You Thought About Working In Childcare?

Being a childcare provider is an enriching and rewarding career filled with fun and adventure!

Each day is filled with new experiences watching children grow, reach milestones in their development, and experience new things in life.

Daycare and pre-school teachers play an important role in children’s lives, one that will help them continue to grow into adolescence and adulthood.

If you have been looking to get into the field of childcare, your opportunity has arrived!

Play And Learn School of Wyoming, Rock Springs’ premier daycare facility, is looking to hire more teachers to help with our growing family. Come join our team and experience the fun and fast-paced environment! Duties will include teaching and supervising children while they play and learn.

Our center is open Monday through Friday from 6am – 6pm, and these positions will be approximately 30-40 per week with some overtime possible.

Please submit resumes through the job posting on our Facebook page,

or email to info@palswyoming.com.