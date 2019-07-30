Hay Family Fund Scholarship Winners Enjoy 10-Day Trip to Paris

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College’s Dr. Christine Maddy lead a D-Day, Education First (EF) College Study Tour through England and France from June 1-10 2019.

The 75th D-Day Scholarship Award was granted to three students by The Wyoming Community Foundation from the John W. Hay Jr. Family Fund.

The tour allowed attendees to follow in the footsteps of Allied soldiers during the Second World War by traveling from London to Paris through the Normandy region.

The group enjoyed ceremonies and special programming to gain context of this important invasion at Bletchley Park, and visited World War II sites to gain perspective on the major conflict.

Scholarship winner Bryanna Carroll said, “going to Europe and experiencing what the soldiers went through was heartwarming and amazing. Standing in the sand that they fought on was breathtaking and something I’ll never forget”.

“This opportunity was one of the best decisions I have ever made. I learned more about my favorite subject and era while learning more about myself as well,” stated Liz Smith, another Hay Foundation scholarship winner. “I made some of the greatest friends and had the experience of a lifetime. Thank you so much for this opportunity,”

Tailor Kirkwood, also a scholarship winner, said, “this trip was better than I could have imagined. I made so many new friends and memories that I will have for a lifetime. On this trip, I also learned so much new history.”

The D-Day Tour was sponsored by EF Tours, Western Wyoming Community College’s History Program, and Western Wyoming Community College’s Education Department.

