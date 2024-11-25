Hazel Ann Anderson (May 9, 1948-November 22, 2024)

Hazel Ann Anderson, 76, passed away on November 22, 2024, in San Diego, California, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on May 9, 1948, in Salmon, Idaho. Hazel spent her early years in Moab, Utah, where her love for community and adventure blossomed.

Hazel’s creativity and passion for performance shone early in her life. She loved participating in high school musicals, captivating audiences with her energy and enthusiasm.

Hazel graduated with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Westminster College in Salt Lake City. She dedicated 10 years to teaching preschool, inspiring young children with her warmth and creativity. Her professional life was as diverse and vibrant as she was. In addition to teaching, Hazel worked in sales with Aflac Insurance, managed the Farson Bar and Youth Center, worked as an EMT, and showcased her artistic talent as a jewelry designer at Local Color.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

On June 26, 1993, Hazel married the love of her life, Phil Anderson, and together they built a life filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories. Hazel especially loved traveling to Mexico with Phil, sharing countless adventures and treasured moments.

She found immense joy in attending her grandchildren’s sports and activities, cheering them on with pride. Always ready for the next adventure, Hazel loved traveling the world with her family and was the first to say “yes” whenever an opportunity arose.

Her energy, creativity, and unwavering devotion to family and friends made Hazel an irreplaceable presence. She brought light and warmth to every room she entered and left an indelible mark on all who knew her.

Hazel is survived by her husband, Phil Anderson; her four children, Elizabeth Leibee and husband Brian Leibee of Rock Springs, Daniel Lambeth of San Diego, California, Tamrin Cordero and husband Noe Cordero of Santee, California, and Stepson Jason Anderson and wife Melissa Anderson of Rock Springs; four other step kids and one sister Lola and husband Willy Moore of Rock Springs; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was a proud grandmother to Natasha Greene and husband Dustin Greene, Brianna Leibee, Tucker Leibee and wife Joxsania, Niko Lambeth, Brandt Jernigan, Neveah Anderson, Ezra Anderson, and Avery Anderson. She was also a devoted great-grandmother to Brekon and Jordy Greene.

She was preceded in death by her parents Pansy and Carol Lambeth, and her sister; Caroline Lambeth.

A celebration of Hazel’s life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations to the Rock Springs Humane Society, reflecting Hazel’s love for animals.