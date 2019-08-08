Hazel Marie Bogart (June 12, 1934 – August 5, 2019)

Hazel Marie Bogart, 85, of Nevada, MO passed away at her home on Monday, August 5, 2019 following a brief illness.

She was born June 12, 1934 in Bronaugh, MO to Tony and Sarah (Greer) Rolando.

On June 14, 1954 she married Benjamin Harrison Bogart in Arkansas who later passed away on August 6, 2019.

Hazel was raised on a farm in the Bronaugh area and attended Bronaugh High School. She worked for Nellie Don in Nevada as well as O’Sullivan Industries in Lamar for a time. In 1969, the family moved to Rock Springs, WY where her husband, Harrison, worked for the railroad. While in Wyoming, she worked for Safeway, City Market, and Albertson’s Grocery Stores as a cashier. Following retirement, Hazel and Harrison returned to the Nevada area in 1996. She loved spending time with her family, attending family get togethers, cooking dinners, and doing gardening and yardwork.

Survivors include five children: Connie McQueen of Rock Springs, WY, Bonnie Cullison (Derill) of Nevada, MO, Vonnie Bogart of Rock Springs, WY, Linn Bogart (Jennie) of La Verkin, UT, and Lorie Rivera (Alan) of Rock Springs, WY; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by an infant brother, Winfred Rolando; an infant son Larry D. Bogart; and two grandsons, David T. McQueen and Jonathon Bogart; three brothers, Jesse Rolando, Fred Rolando and Hurchel Rolando; and one sister, Katie Sisseck.

Funeral services for Hazel and Benjamin Harrison Bogart will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Ferry Funeral Home in Nevada, MO with Reverend Bill Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Bluff Cemetery, Barton County.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 12th, from 5 pm until 7 pm at the funeral home. Friends may call from 12 pm Monday until the hour of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bluff Cemetery Association in c/o Ferry Funeral Home.

