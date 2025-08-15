Head Coach Named For RSHS Girls Wrestling Program

Patience Black (left) coaching Paige Tongate (right) in Green River during the Best of the Best dual at the 2025 Thoman. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

ROCK SPRINGS — Patience Black has officially been named the head coach for the Rock Springs High School girls wrestling team after serving on the staff last season.

Black, a North Dakota native, has been involved in wrestling since she was five years old, competing alongside her brothers at the pee wee level. She went on to compete in both USA Wrestling and AAU circuits, winning multiple state championships, earning national awards and securing several All-American placements during her middle and high school years.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Her career also included collegiate-level training with the University of Jamestown and representing Team USA in international wrestling tournaments. After her competitive wrestling career, Black transitioned into Brazilian jiu-jitsu and MMA.

Black joined the RSHS girls wrestling program in 2024, helping guide the Tigers in a role she described as one of the most rewarding experiences of her life.

Now in the head coaching position, Black said she looks forward to building on last season’s success, pushing her athletes to reach their full potential and continuing the program’s growth.