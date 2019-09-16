Head Into Eve’s Restaurant at White Mountain Golf Course for a Wonderfully Unique Dining Experience

Eve’s Restaurant at White Mountain Golf Course has been going strong for four months now.

We can’t thank the community enough for your support and patronage!

Come in for your next meal and see some of the delicious local offerings we’ve crafted for you.

Owned and operated by Chef Eve Piza and her husband Josh Grant, Eve’s offers Sweetwater County a dining experience that focuses on customer service and high-quality food and drink; all served in a relaxing and comfortable atmosphere. At Eve’s we pride ourselves on evolving and creating to serve the very best.







Here are some of our newest offerings:

Raviolis

Our new handmade-in-house raviolis are a must try. We carefully stuff them with pecorino and ricotta cheeses, add a little lemon zest, and serve in a vegetable broth with Colorado corn and tomatoes form the Forbes Family Farm in Manila, UT. Farm to table at its best!

Dinner

We have a new pork chop dish served over a wheat berry salad with broccoli rabe and mostarda sauce. We even use apricots that are grown right here in town, on Juniper street!

Dessert

Our ever-changing dessert menu currently consists of:

Carrot Ginger Creme Brulee

Ice Cream Sandwich (made with cream cheese ice cream and oatmeal apple cookies)

Poached Pears with Honey Ice Cream and Honey Tuille (made form 1 week old James Hodder Honey)

Commitment to Quality

Our protein and produce are of the highest quality and are expertly prepared by the chef using her very own recipes. Everything from our mayonnaise, to our pasta and ice cream is made in house from scratch, just like Eve would make at home for her family.

Our wine list is eclectic and is complimented by a classic cocktail menu.



Our beer list follows our commitment to local products and is built largely of Wyoming brewers, including Rock Springs' very own Square State Brewing.

Hours & Reservations

The restaurant is open Wednesday – Sunday.

Lunch is served from 11am to 2pm.

Dinner is served from 5pm to 10pm with a bar bite menu in between from 2pm to 5pm.

Call for a reservation (307) 522-5756 or walk in any time.

Check us out online at evesrocksprings.com

