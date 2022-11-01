Head-on Collision Claims Life of Casper Juvenile

Head-on Collision Claims Life of Casper Juvenile

CASPER — A male Casper juvenile succumbed to injuries sustained in a head-on collision west of Casper Monday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP).

On October 31, at around 4 p.m. WHP troopers responded to a fatal crash at milepost 98 on Wyoming 220, west of Casper after a motor-vehicle collision.

A 1993 International commercial-style dump truck was headed east, while a 2001 Mitsubishi Galant was westbound on Wyoming 220. The Mitsubishi drifted across the centerline and collided head-on with the dump truck, the press release states.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The driver of the International has been identified as 47-year-old Casper, Wyoming, resident Dustin H. Geiger. Geiger was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.

The driver of the Mitsubishi has been identified as a juvenile from Casper, Wyoming. The male juvenile driver was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene. 

Inattention on the part of the juvenile driver is being investigated as a potential contributing factor, the release states.

This is the 111th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 94 in 2021, 115 in 2020, and 132 in 2019 to date.  

Related Articles

Green River to See 29 New Homes at Lincoln School Subdivision

Green River to See 29 New Homes at Lincoln School Subdivision

Daggett County EMS Raises Concerns Over Ambulance Services

Daggett County EMS Raises Concerns Over Ambulance Services

WYDOT Reports RS Area Experiencing Snowplow Operator Shortages

WYDOT Reports RS Area Experiencing Snowplow Operator Shortages

Sweetwater County Detention Center to Receive Upgraded Security System

Sweetwater County Detention Center to Receive Upgraded Security System