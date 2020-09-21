Head Start Student is First COVID-19 Case in SCSD No. 1

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District No. 1 (SCSD No. 1) was notified today of its first confirmed case of COVID-19 Coronavirus with a student at Head Start testing positive.

All families that have possibly been exposed will directly be notified from Sweetwater County Public Health with guidance. In addition, all families within the Head Start school have been properly notified from the district level.

At this time the two teachers and class are being quarantined. Head Start did an excellent job at keeping tight procedures and contact information that made contact tracing easy and isolated to the classroom.

The district announced the positive case on Parent Square.

“We wanted to share with you information on this process and answer some questions you may have in case your child’s school or other district schools may have a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the future,” Kelly McGovern wrote on parent Square. “Understandably, we don’t want anything of this sort for our students and staff but do recognize the more information to keep everyone informed the better.”

“The Head Start school worked with public health officials to identify students who had close contact with the individual diagnosed with COVID-19. Public health officials notified the parents of students identified as close contacts directly and provided further instructions. The Wyoming Department of Health and Sweetwater County Public Health recommend that all students continue to practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet from others, wear face coverings when physical distancing is not possible, stay home when sick or showing any signs related to COVID-19, and perform frequent hand washing,” McGovern said.

COVID-19 is a virus that can spread from one person to another through respiratory droplets. An infected person produces droplets. These droplets can spread to others who are in close contact. COVID-19 symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms may include a fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle or body pain, headache, sore throat, fatigue, and loss of the sense of taste or smell. Although wearing a mask may not stop the spread, it continues to assist in slowing the spread and therefore resulting in fewer positive COVID19 cases.

What is close contact?

Close contact is being within 6 feet of an infectious person for 15 minutes or more. Individuals with close contact will be required by public health officials to quarantine at home for 14 days after their last contact.

Public health officials may contact parents of students that are not close contacts to inform them of possible exposures. This will be done through a letter or phone call from public health officials. Public health officials will ask parents to watch for symptoms for at least 14 days. Students with possible exposures do not need to quarantine at home.

What to do if your child gets sick?

It is important to remember that COVID-19 is being spread in many communities, and COVID-19 exposure can happen outside of school. If your child develops symptoms, even if the symptoms are mild, he or she may have COVID-19. Your child should stay home except to get medical care. Do not send your child to school, and avoid public spaces, public activities, and group gatherings.

Call your child’s healthcare provider to discuss your child’s symptoms and whether he or she needs to be tested.

If you would like to get your child tested, symptomatic or asymptomatic, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Castle Rock Medical Center and Sweetwater County Public Health are partnering to provide free, accessible drive-thru testing for symptomatic students using currently available CARES Act funding. If you receive a bill, please contact them to resolve the issue as Public Health is paying for the testing with the CARES Act Funding. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County swabbing station is open Monday thru Friday from 7a-7p and Saturday and Sunday from 9a-2p. Castle Rock Medical Center has swabbing Monday thru Friday from 8a-5p. No referral or appointment is needed.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice, please contact your school nurse or local public health office at (307) 922-5390.