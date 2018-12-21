Hear Carols & Stories of the Birth of Christ Presented by Ordinary Faith Ministries This Christmas Eve

Have you ever wondered what Jesus himself would think of what we’ve turned Christmas into? ESPECIALLY all the frantic flurry we squeeze into our already-busy lives like overstuffed stockings on a fireplace mantle?

Wasn’t one of the reasons he said he came is so we could hang out with him and find rest for our souls? Is there anybody out there who thinks this holiday season feels like rest for your soul?

Have you ever wished December was over, already? That if January were to suddenly appear, we wouldn’t miss any of this at all?

Don’t miss Christmas.

In the middle of this year’s pandemonium, I’d like to invite you to pause for a one-hour retelling of the first Christmas. Hear the story from the point of view of those who were there and saw it happen. The scarce few who didn’t miss it then.

Because even then, thousands of people missed it altogether. Even when they’d been waiting for it for hundreds of years.

Come and watch the story unfold, woven together with favorite Christmas carols and candle lighting. Sing along if you like. And be reminded of why this story matters in the first place.

You’re invited. All are welcome. And unlike that first Christmas, there are no reservations required. We’ll have plenty of room for your family and friends.

One hour of rest for your soul at Christmas time. Come and see the story of the newborn King.