Heart Attack Blamed in Horse’s Rodeo Death Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS – The Red Desert Roundup Rodeo announced the sudden passing of a steer wrestling horse Tuesday, blaming the death on a sudden heart attack that occurred during the Saturday performance.

According to Travis Garrison, president of the RDRR Committee, local veterinarian Dr. Paul Zancanella was present at the rodeo and examined the horse, confirming it suffered from a cardiac event.

“The safety and welfare of all animals and participants in our rodeo events are of paramount importance,” he said. “We adhere strictly to the highest standards of care and treatment for rodeo livestock, as outlined in the Rodeo Code of Practice and other relevant guidelines. Our commitment includes ensuring that all rodeo personnel are adequately trained that our facilities meet stringent safety requirements.”

He said animals can experience sudden medical emergencies similar to people, saying the heart attack was a natural event that wasn’t related to injury or the stress of competition. Garrison thanked the veterinary team for their response and managing the health and welfare of their livestock.

“To the cowboy who lost not just a partner in competition but a cherished member of his horse family, we offer our deepest condolences,” he said. “The bond between a cowboy and his horse is profound, and the loss is felt deeply by all who understand the dedication and love involved in such a partnership.”

Garrison said the rodeo committee regrets the incident occurred at a live performance and was witnessed by families and rodeo fans.

“Our rodeo events are meant to celebrate the skill and spirit of both human and animal athletes, and it is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the sorrow this event has brought to our community,” Garrison said.

The Red Desert Roundup Rodeo was not the only rodeo this year to have a horse die during a performance. Two horses died during the Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo in June.