Heather Kathleen Jones (December 2, 1994 – September 28, 2024)

Heather Kathleen Jones, 29, passed away at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming, on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

She was born on December 2, 1994 in Jerome, Idaho, the daughter of Karl Gregory Jones and Cindy Laran Randel.

Heather graduated from the Farson High School with the class of 2012.

She was happiest when she was outdoors, or swimming. Heather absolutely cherished the time she was able to spend with her family and she was also an animal lover.

Survivors include her significant other James Wakefield of Rock Springs, WY; father Karl Jones of Rock Springs, WY; son Henry Amrine; daughter Izabelle Amrine both of Green River, WY; brother Josh Jones of Soda Springs, ID; as well as several aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother Cindy Jones, her uncles and grandparents.

Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.