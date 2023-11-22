Heavy Snow to Hit Most of Wyoming Over Thanksgiving Holiday

WYOMING — Most of the state will see heavy snow and winter weather this Thanksgiving, starting around mid-day Thursday and lingering through Saturday morning.

Interstates 90, 80, and 25 will be impacted according to the latest WYDOT road impact forecast. The northern third of Wyoming will see impacts first, starting early Thursday and moving south by Thursday night. Starting around 3 a.m. Thursday, heavy snow, slick roads and some blowing snow will hit I-90 from the Montana state line to Sheridan, and into Buffalo and east to Gillette. Impacts will linger through mid to late-Friday.

Central and eastern sections of I-90 will start to see light snow and slick roads around mid-day Thursday through Friday at around 8 a.m. Northern I-25 will start to see moderate to heavy snow, blowing snow, slick roads, and poor visibility and black ice starting at 8 a.m. Thursday. Those conditions will spread out to the Casper area around 2 p.m. and east to Douglas. Douglas to Wheatland will see moderate to heavy snow, slick roads, blowing snow, reduced visibility and black ice over the course of Thursday evening from around 4-7 p.m., and working toward Cheyenne by about 7-9 p.m. Thursday.

The South Pass area is expected to develop heavy snow late Thursday with strong gusty winds, blowing snow, poor visibility, and blizzard conditions are possible.

Eastern I-80 to southern I-25 will start to see snow fall, blowing snow, slick roads and black ice at around 9 p.m. Thanksgiving night, lasting through Saturday morning. Thursday night, I-80 from Cheyenne to Rawlins will see moderate to heavy snow with the heavier snow taking place closer to Sweetwater County. Roads will see slick roads, black ice and areas of blowing snow with reduced to poor visibility.

By 7 p.m. Thursday, Rock Springs to the Utah state line along I-80 could be hit with blizzard conditions. Impacts could linger through around 8-10 a.m. Saturday. While impacts across I-80 and I-25 will last through Saturday morning, the northern and eastern sections of I-90 are expected to linger through Friday afternoon, and possibly through early Saturday morning.

Travel safe! To view the full forecast, see the video below.