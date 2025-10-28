Hector Mendoza (February 10, 1934 – October 26, 2025)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Hector Mendoza, 91, a beloved father, grandfather, and friend. Hector passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at his home in Rock Springs surrounded by his family. He was a resident of Rock Springs, for two years and former resident of Fernley, Nevada.

He was born on February 10, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois. He was the cherished son of the late Jose Huerta and Delphina Martinez Huerta.

His early years were spent immersed in the unique culture and rhythm of his birthplace, where he attended schools and notably graduated from Bowen High School in 1952.

He married Clara Jasieniecki July 26, 1952 in Reno, Nevada. She preceded him in death May 29, 2010.

In pursuit of a diligent and commendable career, Hector spent 35 years as a devoted millwright with US Steel, where his expertise and dedication were evident. He retired in 1980, having left an indelible mark on his colleagues and the industry at large.

Hector’s life was enriched by the simple joys of watching old westerns and football on television. Most importantly, he cherished every moment spent with his family, creating memories that will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.

Survivors include his three sons, David Mendoza and wife Holly of Rock Springs, Gregory Mendoza and wife Jackie of Little Rock, Arkansas, Robert Mendoza and wife Paula of Saint John. Indiana; one sister Nora Tartaro and husband John of Phoenix, Arizona; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews

Hector was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Mendoza; parents, Jose and Delphina Huerta; two daughters, Christine Mendoza and Linda Mendoza who died in infancy.

Cremation will take place; a graveside service and inurnment will be conducted at 1:00 pm Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 6200 S Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

In honor of Hector’s life, we invite all who knew him to remember him with a smile, much like the man who always shared his with those around him.