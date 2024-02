Heidi Brianne Wickersham, 44, passed away on January 26, 2024 in Rock Springs.

She was born on April 3, 1979 in Rock Springs, the daughter of Bryan Williams and Lori Hildreth.

Her favorite bible verse was Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through him who strengthens me.”

Heidi will be deeply missed by her friends and family.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.