Heidi Smith (December 13, 1963 – January 24, 2024)

Heidi Smith, 61, passed away on January 24, 2024 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming following complications from cancer.

She was born on December 13, 1963 in Bremen-Burglesum Germany, the daughter of Günther and Eva Behmann.

Heidi married Gene R.V. Smith Jr. in Rock Springs, Wyoming on November 1, 2006.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She enjoyed spending her time taking care of her 4 dogs and 3 cats, cooking German food, and gardening.

Survivors include her husband Gene Smith of Rock Springs, WY; son Sascha Berger of Bad Bramstedt, Germany; and great grandchild Linus Schmuck.

Cremation will take place and there will be no services at her request. Her ashes will be spread in Germany at a later date.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.