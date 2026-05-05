Heiner Announces HD18 Reelection Bid

GREEN RIVER — Wyoming State Representative Scott Heiner, R-Green River, announced he is seeking reelection to House District 18.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to represent southwest Wyoming for the past six years,” he said. “During this time, I have been instrumental in passing a 25% property tax cut, strengthened gun rights, election integrity, passed legislation to prevent abortions, and passed laws to protect our youth.”

As the House Majority Floor Leader, he said he managed the daily floor schedule during the session to pass a budget that slowed the growth of state government while passing a school funding recalibration that had not been accomplished for 15 years.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He also served as the chairman of the House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee, he said he helped strengthen Wyoming’s energy future and continues to work diligently to bring a new coal-fired electric power plant to Wyoming using the latest science and technology.

“I also serve on the University of Wyoming’s Energy Resources Council and on the Energy Council Executive Committee which is a group of 14 energy-producing states and two Canadian provinces,” he said.

He said he tries to listen and respond to the concerns of citizens in each of the communities he represents. He said his greatest accomplishments are when he can step in and help citizens navigate the obstacles of government.

“My voting record aligns closely with the Republican Party platform as I strive to limit government overreach and improve transparency of where public money is being spent,” he said. “I promise to continue the fight to bring government back to the people, a government that serves the people as outlined in our state constitution. It is a privilege and a great honor to serve the citizens of HD18 and I hope to be able to continue.”