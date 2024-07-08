Helen Frances Petersen (March 18, 1936 – July 5, 2024)

Helen Frances Petersen, 88, born March 18, 1936 to Frank and Julia (Yugovich) Pivik, a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away July 5, 2024 at home surrounded by her family.

She attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1954 graduate of Rock Springs High School. She attended Lawton (Beverly Hills, California) earning degrees as an x-ray and laboratory technicians.

She married Alfred “Pete” Petersen on May 11, 1957 at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

She worked for RC Straton, MD, A.T. Sudman, MD and Jesus Climaco MD. Mrs. Petersen was an office manager for Open Door Developmental Center (Sweetwater County Child Development Center), a bookkeeper for Catholic Schools and the Catholic Church.

Helen and her husband, Pete, helped establish the Open-Door Development Center (Sweetwater County Child Development Center) and Southwest Rehabilitation Center, she cared for terminally ill relatives and friends, receiving an Apostolic Blessing from Pope John Paul for caring for Father William Espenshade.

Helen was a scout leader which included a group of cub scouts with disabilities, taught religious education to disabled children and Rainbows to children that had a divorce or loss in their family. She was a Eucharist minister for the Catholic Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Julie Anne Petersen of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sons, Mark Petersen and wife Michele of Holland, Michigan; John Petersen of Cartersville, Virginia; one grandson Daniel Petersen and wife Stefanie of Reliance, Wyoming; four granddaughters, Amie Antonino and husband Justin of Lyman, Wyoming; Jenni Petersen and husband David of Jacksonville, North Carolina; Svetlana Kirkey and husband Joe of Germany; Tania Petersen of Las Vegas, Nevada; great-grandchildren, Rylee; Connor; Taylor and Hailee Antonino all of Lyman, Wyoming; Bethanie and Shelbie Petersen of Reliance, Wyoming; Draven Petersen of Jacksonville, North Carolina; Michael Petersen, Andrew and Benjamin Kirkey of Germany and Daniel Ames and wife Cassidy of North Carolina; Caleb Ames of Illinois,

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfred “Pete” Petersen; one son, David F. Petersen, grandson SFC Justin A. Petersen; several aunts; uncles; cousins.

Following cremation; a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street. Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

The family respectfully requests donations to be made in Helen’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 20, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

