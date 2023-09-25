Helen Marie Walker (December 1, 1925 – September 23, 2023)

Helen Marie Walker, 97, passed away Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for 77 years and former resident of Robertson, Wyoming.

She was born December 1, 1925 in Robertson, Wyoming; the daughter of Wallace Bond and Marjorie Godfrey.

Mrs. Walker attended schools in Mountain View, Wyoming and was a 1943 graduate of Mountain View High School.

She Married Ren C. Walker November 5, 1945 in Ogden, Utah; he preceded her in death March 7, 2000.

Mrs. Walker worked for First National Bank for 30 years and retired in 1981 as the Vice President of the Bank.

She was a member of The Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Helen delighted at spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed water skiing; riding snow machines; working in her garden and she grew beautiful roses. She collected unusual shaped and pretty rocks and her great-grandsons share this interest. She always carried a camera and took pictures as a way to record her interests and her life. After her and Ren’s retirements they traveled and also spent the majority of time at their cabin where Helen also grew many flowers and took many photos.

Survivors include her son, Jerry Walker and wife Barbara of Green River, Wyoming; two grandchildren, Jackie Carland and husband Curt of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Cheryl LaVoy and husband Craig of Cheyenne, Wyoming; sister-in-law, Nita Bond; four great-grandchildren, Lucas; Kenley; Carter; Connor and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant son, Jackie Walker; one brother, Larry Bond and one sister, Jean Powell.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Helen’s name to Golden Hour Senior Center, 550 Uinta Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935 or charity of your choice.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 28, 2023 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Lyman City Cemetery.

Condolences may be left online at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.