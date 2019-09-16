Helen Pulos (August 31, 1924 – September 13, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Helen Pulos, 95, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

Helen was born on August 31, 1924 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to loving parents John and Sylvia Pulos.

Helen was the fourth of five girls. She grew up in the small mining community of Quealy near Rock Springs, attending the two-room school, skiing on barrel staves and having many other childhood escapades with her sisters. The family eventually moved to Rock Springs where she graduated from the Rock Springs High School in 1942.

Helen worked for the Rocket Miner for 47 years until her retirement in 1989 as a General Manager. She was an independent career woman before most women had careers. Helen was a mentor for many successful women in business.

She began her employment at the paper October 1, 1942 in the business office as a clerk; she was later promoted to classified advertising sales and then to retail sales. Subsequently, she was promoted to advertising manager, business manager and advertising director before being named general manager.

Part of Helen’s success was that she was very witty and had a great sense of humor. Her meeting with Bill Clinton and having her photograph taken with him was a highlight of her career.

Helen was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community. She participated in the International Bowling Congress Tournament and tied for first place nationally, and was inducted into the Wyoming Bowling Association Hall of Fame.

At the time Helen was only the fourth woman in Wyoming chosen for the honor. In 1986 Helen was chosen by the Women’s state bowling association to receive the “Outstanding Service Award,” one of only three ever given. Helen served on the Wyoming Women’s Bowling Association for 20 years holding the office of director and vice president and was delegate for 10 years prior to that.

Helen served on the city recreation board during the time the first civic center complex was built. She also served on the city board of adjustment and on the Sweetwater County United Way Board of Directors, and was a member of the Rock Springs Chapter L of the PEO sisterhood.

Helen was a loving daughter and was especially close to her sister, Mary Pulos Zancanella. They lived next door to each other for most of their lives and together lovingly cared for their parents as they aged. Helen spent the last few years of her life at Deer Trail Assisted Living where she had many close friendships and enjoyed the activities and the other residents. She received wonderful care from the staff at Deer Trail and felt fortunate to be there.

Survivors include one sister; Mary Zancanella of Rock Springs, Wyoming as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters; Sylvia Riskus and husband Pete, Georgia Hanten and husband Dr. Stephen, Elsie Rice and husband Earl “Dubby”, and dear friend Maggie Riley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:00 AM, Friday, September 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 4:30 P.M. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the church.

Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Thursday one hour prior to the rosary and again at the church on Friday one hour prior to Mass.

The family respectfully request that donations in Helen’s memory be made to the Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or to a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

