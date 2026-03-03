Helen Putz Chadey (July 25, 1929 – February 26, 2026)

Helen Putz Chadey, 96, passed away on February 26, 2026, at her home in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the widow of Henry Frank Chadey. They shared 46 years of marriage.

She was born on July 25, 1929, in Rock Springs, to Slovenian immigrants John Putz and Johanna Starman Putz and was the youngest of their nine children. She graduated from Rock Springs High School and the University of Wyoming. She was a dedicated schoolteacher and taught in Michigan and Wyoming.

Helen was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community, the Wyoming Retired Teachers Association, the Sweetwater County Historical Society, the Wyoming Historical Society, and the Kappa Delta Alumnae Chapter. She greatly enjoyed baking, knitting, reading, historical treks, socializing with friends and family, volunteering, and exercising. Helen was a committed educator, mother and grandmother, friend, spouse, daughter, and will be remembered for her humor, wit, selflessness, and practicality.

She is survived by her children, Katherine Chadey (Robert Lien), Mary Johanna Chadey, Jeanne Chadey Babcock; her daughter-in-law, Lynne Chadey Peabody (Mark Peabody); her grandchildren, Joseph Gillespie (Julie Moran), Amelia Gillespie Santa (Brent Santa), Michael Lien, Alexandra Babcock, John Chadey (Christina Chadey), Katherine Babcock, Thomas Lien, Wm Dane DeKrey (Leah DeKrey), Erin DeKrey Spann; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends Donna and Brad DeKrey.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Frank Chadey; her son, Michael Frank Chadey; and her son-in-law, Warren Wood Babcock III.

A graveside service in Rock Springs, Wyoming will be held at a later date.