Helium, Carbon Sequestration Project Approved Near Labarge

PINEDALE – The Bureau of Land Management approved the Dry Piney helium and carbon sequestration project planned on public, private, and state lands near LaBarge Wednesday. The project is estimated to be capable of producing more than 800 million cubic feet of bulk liquid helium per year from subsurface mineral estates.

With this approval, Blue Spruce Operating, LLC, may construct a natural gas plant to process and separate raw gas streams into saleable helium and methane products. The project includes nine gas production wells, access roads, buried gathering and utility lines, a natural gas residue sales pipeline, and an acid-gas injection facility to permanently sequester excess carbon in federal pore space deep underground. Commercial operations are expected to begin during the summer of 2028.