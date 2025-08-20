Helmut G. Wise (November 19, 1958 – August 16, 2025)

Helmut G. Wise, 66, a resident of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City.

He was born on November 19, 1958, in Landstuhl, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany; the son of Donald Wise and Elisabeth Kuhn. Helmut lived a life full of adventure, dedication, and love.

Helmut spent his early years traveling and attending schools across multiple states, ultimately graduating from Dystart High School in Arizona in 1975. His passion for football earned him a scholarship to The University of Wyoming, where he proudly played and celebrated victory in the 1976 Fiesta Bowl.

Helmut married Carla Sims on July 4, 1985 in Rock Springs. They just celebrated 40 wonderful years of marriage.

Helmut devoted 37 years of his professional life as a truck driver, making lasting friendships along the routes he traveled. He worked for Rock Springs Coca-Cola and Kraft Foods before retiring in 2019. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 151 and contributed to his community by coaching Little League Football for several years in the 1980s.

His leisure time was often spent in the great outdoors, enjoying fishing, camping, hiking, and bicycling until his cancer diagnosis. A die-hard sports enthusiast, he was a dedicated fan of the Wyoming Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills, with a true passion for football.

Helmut’s memory will be remembered by his loving wife, Carla Wise, of Rock Springs; mother, Elisabeth Wise of Green River; his sisters-in-law, Robin Cheese of Cheyenne, and Lanette Kroupa with her husband Jay of Grand Junction, Colorado. He also leaves behind four cherished nieces: Megan Wostrel and husband Nathan of Grand Island, Nebraska; Brittany Brownell and husband Brian of Bar Nunn; Lyndzie Parker and husband John of Grand Junction; and Makenzie Vondrus and husband Jake of Grand Junction. He was a favorite uncle to four great-nieces and two great-nephews. Helmut’s circle of love includes his best friend, Scott Winfield of New Jersey, numerous cousins in Grand Junction, and aunts, uncles and cousins in Germany and Australia.

He was preceded in death by his father, and parents-in-law, Gerald and Lynn Sims, as well as his maternal and paternal grandparents.

To honor Helmut’s life, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family respectfully requests donations in Helmut’s memory be made to Rock Springs Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

In this time of loss, may we find comfort in knowing that Helmut’s gentle spirit and boundless enthusiasm for life touched so many.

Condolences can be expressed at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.