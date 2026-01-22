Help Build the Future of BMX in Southwest Wyoming

Southwest Wyoming BMX is looking for volunteers to help build the new indoor BMX track at the Events Complex — and they need community help to make it happen.

If you’ve got time, skills, or just a willingness to pitch in, this is a chance to be part of something big for local kids, riders, and families. No matter your experience level, every extra set of hands helps move this project forward.

👉 To get details on how you can help, message Southwest Wyoming BMX on their Facebook page.

Let’s build something awesome for Southwest Wyoming.

For more information:

Call Heather 307-389-2547

Visit our Facebook Page

We encourage and welcome riders of any age and skill. If you are new to BMX, your first race is free! All races are free to watch, come enjoy the fun!