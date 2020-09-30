Help Provide Kids With Weekend Meals at Pack the Pickup This Weekend

Lane and Melanie Hutchison (left) and Regina Hildebrant with the Sweetwater Board of Realtors helped out at last year's event.

On Saturday, October 3, 2020, the Sweetwater Board of Realtors will be hosting its annual Pack the Pickup event at the Rock Springs Walmart from 8 am to 12 pm.

Proceeds from the event benefit both the Trona Valley Backpack Meal Program and the RSHS Giving Pack Project, in which both provide weekend meals to school-aged children in need.

Donation Guidelines

  • Kid Friendly
  • Nutritious
  • Individually Packaged
  • Shelf Stable
  • Easy to Prepare

Items Needed

  • Single Serve Cups of Pasta, Soups, Spaghetti, Ravioli, Mac n’ Cheese, Noodles
  • Single Serve Dinners: Hormel Completes
  • Single Serve Vegetables and Fruits
  • Single Serve Cereals, Oatmeal, Breakfast Bars, Granola Bars, Muffins
  • Single Serve Snacks: Cookies, Crackers, and Fruit Snacks
  • Boxes of Cereal
  • Boxes of Oatmeal
  • Spaghetti Noodles and Sauce (No Glass)
  • Boxes of Mac n’ Cheese
  • Cans of Fruits and Vegetables
  • Snacks

See you there!!

