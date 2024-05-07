Help Support Xtreme Music Bingo Fundraiser to support the Rock Springs Chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA)

Join Johnny Macs Good Time Tavern for a fun and exciting Xtreme Music Bingo fundraiser to support the Rock Springs Chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA). All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Rock Springs Chapter.

Help us make this fundraiser a success by sharing this event with your friends, family, and colleagues. Encourage them to attend and support the RS Chapter of FBLA.

WHEN

May 10th
7:00 pm

WHERE

Johnny Macs Good Time Tavern
2012 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs

Please bring cash for purchasing raffle tickets, food, and drinks.

Get ready for a thrilling game of bingo with a musical twist! Listen to music clips and mark off your bingo card accordingly. Try your luck at winning amazing prizes in our basket raffles. Purchase a 50/50 raffle ticket for a chance to win half of the proceeds. Win exciting prizes for completing bingo patterns. Your participation in this fundraiser directly contributes to the development of tomorrow’s business leaders. Spend a memorable evening with friends, family, and fellow community members while supporting a worthwhile cause. Doors open at 6:30 PM. Arrive early to secure your seat and get ready for the fun.

Together, let’s make a difference and support the future business leaders of Rock Springs!

