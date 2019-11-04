Help the Community by Giving in the Coat Drive

GREEN RIVER– American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 and the Hilltop Baptist Church are partnering together to host a coat drive to gather up coats and warm clothing for the Green River community to stay warm this coming winter.

Now through November 14, HillTop Baptist Church and The American Legion Post 28 in Green River will be collecting new and slightly used coats for all ages.

People can drop off donations at the following locations:

HillTop Baptist Church

405 Faith Dr., Green River

Monday-Friday from 9-11 am

American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28

38 North Center St., Green River

Sunday and Saturday from 1-8 pm

Anyone in need of coats can pick some up for free at the HillTop Baptist Church on Friday and Saturday, November 15 and 16. Specific times are listed below.

Friday, November 15: 4-7 pm

Saturday, November 16: 11-2 pm

For more information, visit The American Legion Post 28 Facebook page here, or the HillTop Baptist Church Facebook page here.