Henderson, Tims Claim State Titles for Bridger Valley

CASPER — Competing alongside 4A and 2A programs at the WHSAA State Wrestling Championships inside the Ford Wyoming Center, Bridger Valley schools delivered a pair of state champions and several podium finishes in Class 3A.

Between Lyman and Mountain View, two boys claimed individual titles, while two girls, one from each school, placed in the combined girls state tournament.

First Place

Lyman’s Treysen Henderson capped a dominant season at 113 pounds, finishing 48-6 on his way to a state title. Henderson recorded three falls to reach the championship match, then secured a 12-1 major decision over Cody’s Kayson Grant to claim gold.

Mountain View’s Mason Tims matched that feat at 215 pounds. Tims, who finished 32-13, advanced to the final with three pins before edging Cody’s Cinch Dalton in an 18-16 decision in the championship bout.

Second Place

Lyman’s Timber Van Gieson earned runner-up honors at 157 pounds. Van Gieson advanced to the finals with three falls before falling to Glenrock’s Kelton Stewart in the title match.

Mountain View’s Levi Jones placed second at 175 pounds. Jones opened with three straight pins to reach the championship before dropping the final to Cody’s Alex Sitz.

On the girls side, Mountain View’s McKayla Lym finished second at 135 pounds. Lym advanced with two major decisions and a semifinal decision before being pinned in the championship match by Star Valley’s Remington Aullman. Lym scored all 20 of the team’s points in the all-classification girls tournament.

Third Place

Lyman heavyweight Xakery Aleman placed third at 285 pounds. After a semifinal loss in the ultimate tiebreaker, Aleman rebounded with a decision in the consolation semifinals and secured third with a 38-second fall in the placement match.

Fourth-Sixth Place

Lyman’s Daysen Tucker finished fourth at 132 pounds. Tucker reached the semifinals and battled back through the consolation bracket before a medical forfeit in the third-place match left him in fourth.

Boston Busskohl added a fifth-place finish for Lyman at 190 pounds. After a quarterfinal loss, Busskohl won three matches in the consolation bracket, all by fall, including the fifth-place match. Marshall Hatch placed sixth for Lyman at 175 pounds after advancing through the consolation rounds.

On the girls side, Lyman’s Alicia Alemãn finished sixth at 190 pounds. After an opening-round loss, Alemãn won three straight consolation matches by fall to guarantee a medal before placing sixth overall.

Team Scores

In the 3A boys team standings, Lyman finished sixth with 130 points, while Mountain View placed 10th with 92.5. Cody won the team title with 305.5 points.

In the girls all-classification standings, Mountain View finished 32nd with 20 points and Lyman was 36th with 15. Both schools brought limited numbers on the girls side, competing against nearly 50 programs statewide.