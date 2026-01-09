Henrietta Margaret Vugrinec (July 2, 1936 - December 31, 2025).

Henrietta Margaret Vugrinec, 89, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, in Pinedale, Wyoming.

Born on July 2, 1936, in Phelps, Wisconsin, Henrietta was the cherished daughter of the late Henry and Ruth Greene. She grew up in a loving family, and she attended schools in Watersmeet, Michigan, where she began nurturing the values of kindness and hard work that defined her life.

Henrietta married Thomas Victor Vugrinec her soulmate July 18, 1953 in Watersmeet, Michigan. Together, they built a life filled with love and laughter, raising their children and becoming pillars of the community.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Survivors include one son, Jim Vugrinec and wife Joni of Rathdrum, Idaho; one daughter, Laurel Ensign of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Pat Stopczynski and husband Mike of Land O’Lakes. Wisconsin; one sister-in-law, Agnes Kalous of Monaco, Wisconsin; eight grandchildren, Nathan Meronk and wife Hava; Dan Meronk and fiancé Kasie Barker; Amy Page and companion Tony Reiser; Stacy Kelly and husband Alvin; Cassandra Vugrinec; Michelle Kroese and husband Kris; James Vugrinec companion Lis McLaughin; Jeremy Vugrinec; eleven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Vugrinec; parents; one son, Tom Vugrinec; one daughter and son-in-law, Valerie and Ted Meronk; one sister, Clair and Don Maxfield; one grandson, Thomas Vugrinec; one son-in-law, Gail Ensign; four brothers-in law, Nick Vugrinec and wife Edith; Joe Vugrinec and wife Ruthie; Carl “Vince” Vugrinec and wife Kay; Eddie Kalous; seven sister-in-laws, Lucy Zelmar and husband George; Esther Zetler and husband Sam; Sophie Becker and husband Dean; Genavive and Ronald Smith; Anna Rogers and husband Bud; Eva Swett.

Professionally, Henrietta dedicated seven years of service as a grocery store clerk at Smith’s Food King before retiring in 2010. Her friendly smile and genuine care for her customers left a lasting impression on those she served.

In celebrating Henrietta’s remarkable life, we remember her unwavering strength, gentle spirit, and the boundless love she gave to her family and friends. Her memory will forever remain in our hearts.

The family respectfully request donations in Henrietta’s name to Heritage Home, 550 Freemont Lake Road, Pinedale, Wyoming 82941

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 12, 2025 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call the church one hour prior to services.

Henrietta Margaret Vugrinec will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Her legacy of love and kindness will continue to inspire and guide her family for generations to come.

For those who wish to convey their condolences, messages can be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.