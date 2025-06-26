Henry Floyd Brown (November 28, 1933 - June 7, 2025).

Henry Floyd Brown, 91, a beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2025, at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs. He was a 58-year resident of Rock Springs and a well-known local businessman.

Henry was born in the rural farming and ranching community of Armington, Montana, on November 28, 1933, the son of Frank Benjamin Brown and Mabel Julia Goodman. As a boy, Henry fell in love with the abundant hunting and fishing opportunities in Montana. This would continue throughout his life.

Henry was a 1951 graduate of Belt Valley High School. He received a certificate from Dale Carnegie Leadership Courses for “Effective Speaking, Leadership Training, and Human Relations”. He was also awarded by Dale Carnegie for a prize-winning speech.

Henry served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was stationed near Fairbanks, Alaska and served as a military policeman. His service resulted in a Good Conduct medal.

Henry married Vivian Zook from Red Lodge, Montana in 1959 and moved to Billings where they had one son, Jeffrey. The couple were very good square dancers, and they enjoyed their early years dancing across Montana often joined by brother Alvin and wife Dolores. The couple later divorced.

After his stint in the Army, Henry served as personnel director for St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings, Montana before taking a car rental agent position at Hertz.

Henry moved to Rock Springs in 1967. He utilized his education and entrepreneurial spirit to own and operate the Avis Rent- A- Car franchise.

Henry married Beverly (Jessen) Gotfredson in 1973 in Elko, Nevada. She had one son, Jim, who just happened to be Jeff’s best friend – and now new brother! Henry and Bev ran the Avis business for 25 successful years, retiring circa 1998. The couple spent the next few years in an RV, attending craft shows, selling their own homemade crafts.

Henry enjoyed relaxing at the family cabin in Atlantic City where his passion continued for fishing. He cherished the quiet moments of reflection and joy. His laughter and warm spirit will be missed by all who knew him.

Henry was a longtime supporter and member of the Elk’s Club, American Legion, Scottish Rite, Masons, and Shriners.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Vivian; wife Beverly; sisters Beverly and Ruth, and brother Alvin.

Henry is survived by his son, Jeff Brown and wife Janna of Rock Springs; one brother, Frank “Butch” Brown and wife Sharon of Belt, Montana; one sister, Phillis Jakes of Great Falls, Montana; one granddaughter Becky (Brown) Taylor, husband Matt Taylor and son Max of Great Falls, Montana and stepson Jim Gotfredson. Also surviving are Jim’s son Brandon Gotfredson, wife Shadra, and their children Brady and Braxley of Houston, Pennsylvania; daughter Dana (Gotfredson) DeAngelis, husband Jimmie and their children Parker, Saylor, and Tucker of Spofford, NH.

Henry Floyd Brown will be remembered as a hardworking, dedicated, and loving individual who touched many lives with his kindness and genuine spirit. Though he is no longer with us, his legacy of hard work, and love for his family – wife Bev and sons Jeff and Jim – will continue to inspire all who knew him.

Cremation will take place; a private service will be conducted at a later date. The family extends their heartfelt thanks for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. We also would like to thank the staff at Deer Trail Assisted Living and Hospice of Sweetwater County for their excellent care during Henry’s stay.

