Henry Joseph Smith Jr., (November 1, 1950 – May 23, 2025)

Henry Joseph Smith Jr., 74, entered this world on November 1, 1950 to parents Henry J. and Doris M. Smith in Laramie. He lived until May 22, 2025.

In the mid fifties he moved with his parents and brother to Green River.

While growing up he was a boy scout. Lincoln High School class of 1969 saw him graduate. He attended Western Wyoming Community College before enlisting in the United States Navy.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He served from 1970 to 1976 and was stationed on the USS Bainbridge, a nuclear powered ship.

Henry enjoyed owning several Chesapeake Bay Retrievers and was into making his own mountain man/Indian attire.

He was a lifetime member of Evanston VFW Post 4280, a member of the American Legion Post #0028, and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2350.

He enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles. building and remodeling HO trains, betting on the horses and playing cribbage.

He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Loanda and Stephen R. Slaton, his nephews, Aaron and Ethan and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and brother, James W. Smith.

Cremation will take place; there will be no services at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.