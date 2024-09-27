Henry Upton McElfish (February 4, 1941 – September 23, 2024)

Henry Upton McElfish, 83, passed away at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming on September 23, 2024.

He was born on February 4, 1941 in Mulberry, Kansas, the son of Charles McElfish and Charlottie Kirk.

Henry graduated high school in Rock Springs and attended some college in Reliance.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He worked for the Union Pacific Railroad until his retirement.

Henry married Marian Harsha in Rock Springs and together they had three daughters. They later divorced.

He was a member of the Congregational Church.

Henry enjoyed spending his time watching old westerns, fishing, and tinkering with engines and electronics.

Survivors include his three daughters Melody, Jenny, Laurie; brothers George McElfish of Glens Ferry, ID, Rudy McElfish of Grand Prairie, TX; sisters Loreen Asay Tippetts of Lovell, WY, Emma Watson of Tacoma, WA; nieces Esther Jordan, Ruth Seymour, Naomi Heneage; nephews Daniel Jordan, and Matthew Jordan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Lucille, brothers Joey, Mickey, Harold and niece Miriam Corhn.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.