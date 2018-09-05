Heyborne, Radakovich & Co. is Looking for an Experienced CPA to Join the Team

Heyborne, Radakovich & Company, P.C. is looking for an experienced Certified Public Accountant to join their staff in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Experience with Income Tax preparation, Bookkeeping, Financial Statement preparation, and Client Services is required.

Sign-on bonus and/or moving allowances may be available for the right candidate. Starting salary $60-80k, based on experience.

If interested please email a cover letter, resume and at least two references to heyborne.radakovich@gmail.com

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.