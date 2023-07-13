High Point Counseling Awarded COVID-19 Health Disparity Grant

ROCK SPRINGS — High Point Counseling has been awarded $121,430 from the Provider Recruitment and Retention in Select High-Need Counties Grant, which is part of the COVID-19 Health Disparity Grant Program.

Wyoming has dedicated $8.1 million of federal funding to help eligible entities build up the health care infrastructure and address historical inequities in their communities. The funding is part of Wyoming’s $38.8 million allocation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for its COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant. The Align Team manages this portion of the COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant for the Wyoming Department of Health.

High Point Counseling plans to use this reimbursable grant to both retain their current highly valued team as well as recruit additional quality mental health care providers within and to the area. This is in effort to both provide consistency and accessibility to their current clientele as well as providing more services to meet the growing demands for accessible mental health care in our area. This grant will also provide funding for specialty training in both Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART) and continued education in Gottman Training for Couples Therapy.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

To learn more about the COVID-19 Health Disparity Grant Program, click here.