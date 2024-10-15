High Point Counseling Introduces Cutting-Edge TMS Therapy for Treatment-Resistant Depression

“Our mission is to provide exceptional care and support to individuals and families struggling with mental health challenges. We are dedicated to creating a safe and welcoming environment where our clients can feel comfortable sharing their thoughts and feelings. We strive to make a positive impact on the mental health of our community by promoting mental wellness, reducing stigma, and advocating for better access to mental health services. We are committed to making a difference, one client at a time.”

High Point Counseling Now Offering Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) for Treatment-Resistant Depression

At High Point Counseling, we are committed to providing cutting-edge mental health services tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. We are excited to announce the addition of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) to our suite of treatment options, particularly for those who suffer from Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD).

What is TMS?

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, or TMS, is a non-invasive, FDA-approved therapy that uses magnetic pulses to stimulate nerve cells in the brain. This treatment is aimed at improving symptoms of depression, especially in cases where traditional therapies—such as medication and talk therapy—have not been effective.

TMS works by targeting specific regions of the brain that are underactive in individuals suffering from depression. The magnetic pulses stimulate these areas, promoting increased brain activity and helping to restore emotional balance. The treatment does not involve anesthesia or surgery, making it a safe and effective option for many.

Who Can Benefit from TMS?

TMS is particularly beneficial for individuals diagnosed with Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD)—people who have not experienced sufficient relief after trying various antidepressants or therapies. Many individuals struggling with depression feel hopeless when standard treatments fail to alleviate their symptoms. TMS offers a promising alternative, with numerous studies showing significant improvements in mood and functioning.

Why Choose TMS at High Point Counseling?

Tailored Care: We take the time to assess each client’s individual needs and ensure that TMS is the right fit for them. At High Point Counseling, we pride ourselves on providing personalized, compassionate care throughout the entire process.

Holistic Approach: While TMS is highly effective, we recognize that mental health is multifaceted. Alongside TMS, clients have access to a wide range of therapeutic services, ensuring a comprehensive approach to treatment.

Non-Invasive & medication-Free: For those concerned about the side effects of medication or who wish to avoid further medication treatments, TMS offers a non-invasive and drug-free option. With minimal side effects and no recovery time, clients can continue their day-to-day activities after each session.

Proven Results: Research shows that TMS can significantly improve depressive symptoms in people who have not found relief through traditional means. In many cases, patients report long-lasting improvements, helping them regain a sense of hope and control over their lives.

What to Expect During a TMS Session

Each TMS session at High Point Counseling lasts approximately 30 minutes. Clients remain awake and comfortable while a trained technician applies a coil to the head, delivering gentle magnetic pulses to the targeted brain area. Over time, as the brain responds to the treatment, clients typically experience improvements in their mood and outlook on life.

The treatment is typically administered daily over the course of several weeks, with many clients noticing significant changes after just a few sessions.

Begin Your Journey to Relief Today

If you or someone you know has been struggling with depression and traditional treatments have not provided the desired results, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) at High Point Counseling may be the solution. Don’t let depression control your life—take the first step toward healing by exploring how TMS can help.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact High Point Counseling today. Let’s work together to find the relief and hope you deserve.

Testimonial

“Knowing my husband and the way he ticks for 11 years, I knew certain situations would cause him anxiety. It has been so incredible to see how calmly he handles chaotic or busy moments now! After doing TMS, there’s less need for me to make sure everything is seamless for him. Previously, I would usually have to look ahead on the calendar and prep him multiple times on how busy the week might be. And usually on particularly chaotic days, I had to “tiptoe” and make sure everything went perfectly to avoid anxious bouts. Nowadays, he’ll come home from work less fatigued and unbothered. He’s happier! TMS has helped take away the edge that frequently loomed in our hectic after school schedules. It makes me so happy to see my husband actually enjoying things now, rather than enduring them!”

-Morgan Welling

Services Offered:

Therapy (Individual, Couples & Marriage, Adolescent, Child/Play, Family, and Premarital Counseling)

Psychological Testing

Psychiatric Services

EyeDetect

Ketamine

TMS Therapy

Contact Us:

Phone: 307-212-8014

Website: www.highpointcounseling.com

1208 Hilltop Dr., Suite 103, Rock Springs

541 E Flaming Gorge Way Suite E Green River