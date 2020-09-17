High School Basketball, Wrestling Scheduled to Start on Time

WYOMING — The Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) is pleased to announce that the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has approved our plans for beginning basketball and wrestling on time. The format from the fall sports was used to provide protocols for students to safely participate in these two sports.

Practices are scheduled to begin on Monday, November 23, 2020.

“We continue to learn, monitor and adjust as we navigate through the current pandemic,” said WHSAA

Commissioner, Ron Laird. “We appreciate that the WDH understands the importance of our activities in

enhancing the educational experience of our students. Safety is still our number one priority.”

“With these two sports being indoors and considered contact sports, it will provide new challenges for all

involved. This will again take a concerted effort, and the goal, as it has been this fall, will be to be able to

successfully complete the seasons. We believe the recommended restrictions will enhance our opportunity to achieve that goal,” Laird continued.

The WHSAA Board of Directors will be evaluating options for the culminating events at their next Board

Meeting on September 29, 2020.

The WHSAA is continuing to ask everyone to join together and accept the challenge to make each season successful.