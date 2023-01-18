High School Blood Drive Challenge Scheduled for Next Week

SWEETWATER COUNTY — It’s time for residents to bleed for a cause during the 15th Annual High School Blood Drive Challenge, which is taking place next week.

In an effort to increase participation, community members and students in both Green River and Rock Springs are encouraged to “bleed green” or “bleed orange” to show their support for the Green River High School or Rock Springs High School. This friendly competition is a way for students and community members to come together and bleed to a cause to see which community can donate the most.

On Monday through Thursday, residents can donate blood at previously selected locations. According to Vitalant’s website, blood supplies have sunk to the lowest level in a year and they have declared an emergency blood shortage.

“As many people continue to work remotely, blood donations at business-hosted blood drives are down by 50 percent in 2022 from 2019, a decline of 90,000 donations,” the website states.

Donation Schedule:

Monday, January 23, noon – 6 p.m. Rock Springs Community Drive at Bunning Freight Station

Rock Springs Community Drive at Bunning Freight Station Tuesday, January 24, noon – 6 p.m. Green River Community Drive at Green River Recreation Center

Green River Community Drive at Green River Recreation Center Wednesday, January 25, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Rock Springs High School (school admin and students only)

Rock Springs High School (school admin and students only) Thursday, January 26, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Green River High School (school admin and students only)

For appointments, call 877-25-VITAL or log onto donors.vitalant.org. Walk-ins are welcome. To see if you qualify, check out the Blood Donor Qualifications.

The challenge winner will be announced during the Rock Springs vs. Green River basketball game on Thursday, February 2.