High School Principal to Retire After 37 Years In Education

GREEN RIVER — After 37 year in education and seven years leading Green River High School, Principal Darren Heslep is retiring.

Heslep, who grew up in Green River, has worn many hats while working for the district. He has been a teacher, coach, assistant principal, substitute teacher and was even in the maintenance department.

“This is my home,” Heslep said. “Growing up in a great school district, that’s what makes you want to come back.”

Heslep began his tenure at GRHS during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, his first year was marked by masked students and an uncertain future. He said the school has largely bounced back.

“In terms of student behavior and how schools are organzied, we’re back to where we were, and maybe some things improved in some areas,” he said.

Heslep highlighted academic improvements during his tenure. When he first arrived, the school was on an improvement plan. Since then, GRHS has consistently met or exceeded expectations on WY-TOPP scores.

“We take as much pride in that as we do in any sports team that excels,” he said. “It takes every single on of us to do it.”

He was quick to deflect credit for the school’s success.

“It’s not a me thing, we got a great group of people that work here that care a lot about our kids and work extremely hard,” Heslep said.

Growing CTE Programs

Among his proudest accomplishments, Heslep pointed to the school’s rapid expansion of Career and Technical Education programs. He noted that historically, only 30%-40% of students had a clear post-secondary plan, with schools largely designed to serve college-bound students.

“What about the 60%-70% that don’t have that plan figured out?” Heslep asked. “I believe it’s our role to try to help them develop interest and skills and expose them to things they might not be aware of.”

In recent years the school has invested more than $1 million in a culinary arts program and has seen explosive growth in its work-based learning initiative. Three years ago, only two students participated. Next year the school projects more than 60 students who will enroll.

“We’ve gone from asking people to be brave enough to join us, to having people request and want to be apart of the program,” Heslep said.

What’s Next

As for retirement, Heslep said he hopes to continue serving the community in some capacity, though he has not yet determined exactly how.

“I don’t plan on sitting still and doing nothing, I hope to find another way to serve the district,” he said.

He added that the timing felt right to spend more time with his family after years of early mornings, late nights and weekend commitments.