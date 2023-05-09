High School Students Artwork on Display at CFAC

ROCK SPRINGS — Ninety-eight students from Rock Springs High School and Black Butte High School are displaying their best work at the Community Fine Arts Center from May 9-20. A reception for family, friends, and the public to recognize the students will take place Wednesday, May 10 from 5:30-7 p.m.

With ninth through 12th graders showing their talents, the gallery has over 125 pieces of art on display. This is the last exhibit in a series of students’ work highlighting the celebration of National Youth Art Month observed in March. To accommodate all the schools in the district, the CFAC continues the displays from February to May.

“There are some talented and dedicated students in the arts programs at both schools,” CFAC Director Debora Soule said. “The variety of work and the strength in their skills shows amazing growth over the years by these young artists.”

The annual Wyoming State Art Symposium, held in April, is the highlight for the high schools throughout the state. This year both Black Butte and Rock Springs High School students had a successful showing with many receiving ribbons.

David Doporto, Abby Showecker, Wrylee Padilla, Katelynn Beckermann, and Katelynn Carter are the instructors at RSHS. The classes including in the schools’ curriculum are Drawing I and II, Painting I and II, Graphic Design, Advanced Art, and Sculpture I and II.

The students enrolled in RSHS art classes and included in the CFAC exhibit are Avery Allred, Ellie Alldredge, Zaviera Babich, Emily Bae, Hannah Bae, Zane Ball, Teagan Blatter, Eli Bracho, Alyssa Brown, Ariya Burdette, Roxy Burns, Sabrina Bush, Yareli Chavez, Martha Covarrubias, Lindsey Cox, Hallie Cozzens, Alex Croft, Jonathan Cruz, Bailey Cutler, Dustin Darlington, Emily Debernadi, Ava Dunnuck, Lilia Faudoa, Anthony Ferreira, Brynlee Franklin, Kay Hansen, Lexi Harper, Makaylee Hitt, Noble Jeffries, Dusty Johnson, Marcus Kopp, Lain Kothe, Ari Kuhn, Emma Lash, Lucy Leveck, Delaney Lew, Kaitlyn Liptak, Evie Long, Vilate Lowell, Charity Martin, Hallie May, Argo Mayne, Carter McBurnett, Phoebe McCuster, Ali Mckenzie, Stacy Mendez, Natalie Mitchell, Kaelynn Moncada, Jarrett Nipper, Jorge Olivas, Larissa Panzer, Bryce Perry, Jaxon Pluhar, Mars Reece, Gabriel Reyes, Cameron Ribordy, Cody Riley, Emma Roart, Gavin Robbins, Katherine Rodriguez-Guzman, Max Rogers, Alexus Sadler, Bivian Sarabia, Shelby Schoenfeld, Gunner Seiloff, Kyree Sherbeyn, Natalie Sleight, Daylan Smith, Maggie Smith, Kaelen Swenson, Autumn Tanner, Brooke Tanner, Noah Torrez, Varina Viray-Jilge, Rachael Wallendorff, Isabelle Wassen, Rilynn Wester, Kami Witt, Klohe Yedinak, and Maykelin Zelayol.

The Black Butte High School art instructor is Shari Kumer, teaching Art I, Art II, Advanced Art, and Computer Graphics.

The BBHS students participating in the exhibit are Tatumn Chavez, Emily Christie, Taysum Cutler, Kenny Fullmer, Ky Greub, Elias Hansen, Cedar Harper, Katelyn Hood, Jazmin Jamali, Corbin Messer, AJ Miller, Caitlynn Shipp, Kayda Stanton, Landyn Story, Haley Verhave, Makayla Vigil, Torrance Walton, and Kayla Weber.

Friends and family of the students, and the public, are encouraged to attend the reception on May 10 and visit the CFAC now through May 20 to see the students’ exhibit as well as enjoy the permanent art collection owned by Sweetwater County School District No. 1.

The CFAC was started due to the vision of one of Rock Springs High School teacher’s, Elmer Halseth. Mr. Halseth encouraged his students as far back as the 1930s to raise money and he helped them to purchase art to hang in their classrooms. In 1966, he arranged for the expanded art collection to be on display for the public and the Community Fine Arts Center began to be an important feature of the town.

CFAC hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.