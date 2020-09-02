High School Students Sustain Minor Injuries In Two Vehicle-Pedestrian Accidents

ROCK SPRINGS — Two separate pedestrian/vehicle accidents occurred at Rock Springs High School this week, but no one was seriously injured according to a report from the Rock Spring Police Department.

Officers were first called to the school at 7:22 am Monday morning on a report that three students had been struck by a vehicle. According to the RSPD report, the driver was traveling at a very low speed at the time and struck the students as they were crossing the street.

The RSPD responded to a second report at RSHS yesterday at about 2:55 pm, where a student was injured by a car in the school’s parking lot. That student also sustained minor injuries in the accident. Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Human Resources Director Nicole Bolton said that incidences are being actively investigated by the RSPD and administration.

Due to recent accidents, the RSPD reminds drivers to be patient during drop-off and pick-up during school hours.

“The roadways surrounding the schools are congested during these times,” according to the statement. “Drivers and pedestrian need to be cautious while traveling through parking lots as well.”