High Speed Pursuit Comes to a Halt in Sheridan

SHERIDAN — On Monday, July 20, a Sheridan, Wyoming resident led Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Troopers and Sheridan County Deputies on a pursuit east of Sheridan, Wyoming.

The pursuit began after officers were called to the Sheridan Wal-Mart to take a report of an assault. Officers with the Sheridan Police Department were able to locate the suspect vehicle, a 2002 Jeep, as it was leaving. The driver of the Jeep failed to stop for officers and fled east on Wyoming 336.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers and Sheridan County Deputies responded east on Wyoming 336 to check for the suspect vehicle a short time later. Deputies spotted the vehicle traveling at 100 mph headed west on Wyoming 336 towards Sheridan. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle a second time, but the driver failed to stop. WHP Troopers were able to successfully deploy spike strips to deflate the suspect vehicle’s tires around milepost one on Wyoming 336. The suspect vehicle continued to drive on deflated tires towards the city limits of Sheridan. A WHP Trooper, now behind the suspect vehicle, noticed children in the area of the pursuit. Due to the extreme behavior of the suspect and imminent threat to public safety, the Trooper decided to end the pursuit by forcing his patrol vehicle into the suspect’s vehicle. The vehicle was disabled a short distance later.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 32-year-old Sheridan, Wyoming resident Cody A. Zack. Instead of Zack exiting his vehicle as instructed, he made gestures with a knife, as if to harm himself. After talking with Zack for an extended time, law enforcement was able to take him into custody without further incident.

Mr. Zack is facing multiple traffic charges, and numerous felony charges are pending.

Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency investigating this incident.