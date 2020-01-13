High Speed Pursuit Ends Safely North Of Wheatland

WHEATLAND — A Colorado resident is in custody following a pursuit that took place Sunday, January 12th, 2020. The pursuit started north of Wheatland, Wyoming, on Interstate 25.

A resident of Boulder, Colorado, was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop on Interstate 25. A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper stopped a 1998 Dodge Ram pickup truck around milepost 82 on Interstate 25 for a speeding violation. The trooper learned the driver had a suspended driver’s license and a non-extraditable warrant for his arrest out of Colorado. The trooper re-approached the driver to speak with him about a driver’s license restriction and noticed the driver had locked the vehicle’s doors. Shortly after this, the driver drove away from the trooper. The trooper pursued the Dodge north on Interstate 25 with speeds reaching 100 mph. The suspect vehicle exited Interstate 25 at Fish Creek Road in Platte County. As the vehicle entered the unpaved portion of Fish Creek Road, the suspect vehicle drove out into a field, causing the trooper to lose sight of the vehicle. Platte County Deputies assisted in the pursuit and were able to locate the vehicle stuck in a muddy creek bed a short time later. The driver was inside the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 47-year-old Boulder, Colorado resident Ian J. Hadaway. Hadaway was charged with reckless driving, fleeing to elude, and other traffic-related offenses.

Hadaway was booked into the Platte County Detention Center.

Platte County Sheriff’s Office assisted the patrol with this event.